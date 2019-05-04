Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair reach record high water levels

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pic. of downtown Chicago looking west from the water intake at the Harrison-Dever Crib (from NOAA Coastwatch)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pic. of downtown Chicago looking west from the water intake at the Harrison-Dever Crib (from NOAA Coastwatch)

The picture above is from Friday PM and was taken at the Chicago water intake (Harrison-Dever Crib) looking west toward downtown. You can see both a low layer of cloiuds and a high layer of clouds. As moist air reaches downtown, the numerous buildings force the air to lift and condense out in a layer of low clouds. Those clouds would not be there if the buildings were not there.

Imagine you're riding an "ouitside" elevator up the John Hancock building. You start out with good visibility at the ground with the low cloud layer above you. Then as you go up you enter the cloud layer (very foggy). Then you come out of the low clouds and you have a low undercast and a high level overcast with breaks in the high clouds. The visibility is good and you can see the tops of the other high skyscrapers poking above the low clouds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lakeshore Sat. 5 4 19 in Erie PA - from yourerie.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lakeshore Sat. 5 4 19 in Erie PA - from yourerie.com.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the water level of both Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair has reached a record high for the month of May. The water level of Lake Erie rose 10" in the last month. The lake is 7" higher than one year ago and is now 27" higher than the May average. The level is now 1" higher than the previous record high level set in 1986. Erie PA is 2.63" above average precipitation since Jan. 1. and Toledo OH is +2.87" for the year.

Lake St. Clair is also up 10" in the last month and is 11" higher than one year ago. The Lake is now 30" (two and a half feet) higher than the May average and 2" higher than the previous record May high also set in 1986. This kSat. AM - the flow on the Maumee River at Waterville OH was 31,300 cubic feet per second. That's more than 7 times the aveage May 4 flow of 4120 cfs. The Sandusky River at Fremont OH was running at 4,640 cfs compared to an average flow of 508 cfs.