July 2° Warmer than Average

Sunset Monday 7/30 from the South Haven buoy camera.

The above pic. is sunset at the South Haven Buoy Camera. Grand Rapids will end the month of July roughly 2 degrees warmer than average. This is the third consecutive month that has been warmer than average (June was +1.5° and May was +6.1°). G.R. is now 2 1/2" below average on rainfall since June 1. We've had only 8 days this month with measurable rain. The warmest temp. this month has been 94° (on the 1st and 4th) and the coolest was 54° on the 7th. We've had only 4 days this month when you could see lightning or hear thunder in G.R. and we've had only 4 days when the average wind speed has been over 10 mph (8 days when the average wind has been less than 5 mph). We've also had 68% of possible sunshine.

Coast Guard Ship Parade in Grand Haven on Monday

It was an awesome day for the parade of ships at the Coast Guard Festival on Monday. This should be a good week at the Festival. I would suspect that between now and Saturday night, it'll only be raining about 3% of the time. Hey, these men and women are the Coast Guard. They're used to a little warter! Most days Weds. - Sat. it'll be refreshingly cooler at Lake Michigan. The water temperature is a pleasant 71°.

This is the MODIS Great Lakes satellite picture from Monday PM.

This is the MODIS Lake Michigan satellite picture from Monday PM.

It's clear over Lake Michigan, with the exception of the anvil of a thunderstorm that formed on the lake-breeze in Wisconsin. The storm was essentially stationary, with the top of the cloud being blown off by the high level SW wind. You can see the developing cumulus and cumulonimbus over the land areas.

Also: 5.57" rain two miles NW of Springfield IL and 4.67" at nearby Riverton. Other places that got wet: 2.35" Norfolk VA, 1.97" Oklahoma City, 1.26" Daytona Beach FL, 1.21" Charleston SC. The warmest spot in the U.S. (again) was 120° at Death Valley CA and the coolest was 30° at West Yellowstone MT. Other hot spots - 106° at Walla Walla and Hanford WA...and also at Laredo TX, Las Vegas NV reached 110°.