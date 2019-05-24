It's Still Snowing
The top picture is Rocky Mt. National Park in Colorado (from their facebook page) Here's what they wrote with this picture: "Due to late spring snowfall and continuing winter-like conditions at high elevations...Trail Ridge Road's opening will be delayed and will not open to vehicles over the Memorial Day Holiday. Park snowplow operators will continue to plow the road; the road will open as soon as it is safe to do so."
Here's some snowfall totals from Colorado - 13" Kiowa, 12" Guanella Pass, 11" Alma and Elizabeth, 9" Castle Rock. Denver has an average high temperature now of 74°. For the last 4 days, the high temperatures have been 44°, 39°, 51° and 46°. They set a record low of 30° on Wed. They recorded 3.7" of snow in Denver from the 20th into the 21st. For the month they are 5.3° colder than average.
Up at Yellowstone National Park they have also been plowing snow. This is the Dunraven Pass road. This road is north of Yellowstone Lake. "Weather permitting", the road will open today (Fri. 5/24), as they got it plowed before Memorial Day Weekend. They caution: "
- Anticipate possible temporary road closures, especially in the spring, due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.
- Watch for ice (melting snow that freezes on the road overnight), rocks, and possible downed trees on the road.
- Drivers are reminded that the maximum speed on Dunraven Pass is 35 mph and in select areas, it is 25 mph
HOWEVER..."The opening of the Beartooth Highway to the Montana-Wyoming state line has been delayed by recent weather that dropped more than three feet of snow over the mountain roadway this week! Here's a crew trying to clear a 40-FOOT snowdrift.
In Colorado, the Arapahoe and Breckenridge Ski Areas are still open. The Mammoth Mt. Ski Area in California reports 6-7" of new snow...a base of 95-160", and season snowfall totals of 486" at the base lodge (26" in May) and 712: at the mountaintop.
7.3% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground Thurs. AM. Note there is still a little snow near Wawa, Ontario, north of Lake Superior and there is still snow on the ground across northern Quebec and Labrador.
This picture is from the Pennington Co. So. Dakota Sheriff. They were busy helping stranded motorists. The weight of the snow brought down these tree branches across the road.
