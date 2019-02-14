It's Been a Cloudy Winter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. South Haven sunset 2 13 19

The pic. is sunset at S. Haven Weds. (2 13 19). The sun is setting into an approaching cloud bank that has overspread the Lower Peninsula and should be with us all day this Thurs.

Ten of the thirteen days of February had had 0% (not one minute of) sunshine. If you go back to Nov 1, 64 of th 105 days have had 0% sunshine. That's 61% of the days. November had 8.9% sunshine, December brought us 12.6% sun and January gave us 21.7% sunshine. The average amount of sunshine for G.R. for Nov. - Dec. - Jan. is 28%, 20% and 26%. So, the 3-month average is 24.7% and for Nov. 2018 through Jan. 2019, we received just 14.4% sunshine. That's just 58% of average.

February started with 62% sun on the 1st...then 7 days with no sunshine...we got the glorious, sunny Saturday (the 10th) and then 3 more totally overcast days.

This pic. from our GVSU camera at Muskegon Lake is well after sunset, but I liked the color blue in the faint twilight. Sunrise on this St. Valentine's Day is at 7:41 pm and sunset at 6:12 pm We are gaining daylight at the rate of 2 min. and 44 sec. a day this week. That increases to a maximum of 2 min. and 56 sec. a day during the week of the Equinox in March. We have gained an hour and a half of daylight since the Winter Solstice back on Dec. 21. The sun climbs to 34.1 deg. above the southern horizon at solar noon, which is at 12:56 pm. Today, the sun is 91,797,000 miles from the Earth. The sun will move a little farther away from the Earth until the first week of July, when it reaches it's annual farthest point away from Earth - called aphelion.

Here's Great Lakes ice extent. Despite the milder temperatures today, the overall pattern remains cool:

The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues to give the Great Lakes Region a higher chance of cooler than average weather, with the core of the cold in the western U.S. The storm track should continue to come up into the Great Lakes.