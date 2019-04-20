Great Lakes Water Levels, Ice Extent and News

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. South Haven Friday Evening 4 19 19

The top picture is at South Haven, Michigan Friday Evening. A brisk north wind kicked up waves up to 6 feet that crashed over the breakwater. I saw surfers, a kayak, a paddleboard and a couple of kite surfers on the south side of the channel.

Great Lakes water levels are high and should remain high through the summer. The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron (one big lake for lake level purposes) is now 23" higher than the April average level. It's up 4" in the last month and up 7" in the last year. Lake Superior is up 2" in the last month (fortunately, they are melting the deep snowpack without heavy rain) and up 6" year-to-year. Superior is 14" above the April average and only 2" below the record highest level for April set in 1986. Lake Erie is up 6" in the last month, unchanged in the last year, but remains a full 2 feet higher than the April average. Lake Ontario also went up 6" in the last month. Ontario is 2" higher than one year ago and 9" higher than average for April. Lake St. Clair is also up 4" in the last month, down 1" from one year ago and is now 25" above the April average.

All the rivers that connect the Great Lakes have above average flow and that should continue through most or all of 2019.