The above picture is the Lake Erie satellite picture from Monday, April 22. There is still some ice at the east edge of the lake.

Here's Great Lakes ice cover Monday PM (4/22). You can see Lake Erie still has a 4.5% ice cover. It'll be interesting to see if any ice is left on May 1 - pretty late in the spring for the last ice to disappear from the lake. Lake Michigan is down to 2/10ths of 1% as of Monday PM - that may be gone today or tomorrow. Lake Huron had the highest percentage at 13.1% - some floating ice in Georgian Bay and some ice in the North Channel. Lake Superior is at 6.9% - with ice in Whitefish Bay, west of the Keweenaw Peninsula and some ice in Thunder Bay, Black Bay and Nipigon Bay.

Looking back through recent years with the most ice, I found that the first ice free day on Lake Erie in 2014 was May 1 and the first ice free day in 2015 was April 20. For Lake Superior, the first ice free day was June 6 in 2014 and May 28 in 2015. I did the Pictured Rocks day-long kayak trip in August 2014 and the guide said the first day they did not see any ice in any of the caves was July 1.

Check out this story, which quotes me from back in 2014.

This picture from the Marquette NWS facebook page and Dan Van B. and this picture from Melissa Ellis circulated all over the globe.