Grand Rapids Reaches 80 degrees
Grand Rapids reached 80 degrees on Friday for the first time in 2019. This is the 5th latest that we've ever had our first 80-degree temperature in Grand Rapids.
Here's sunset Friday (6/7) at the Muskegon Beach. The Muskegon Airport reached 86 degrees - 4 degrees warmer than Gr. Rapids. At the Muskegon Beach, the high temperature was 76.6 at 9 pm when the wind turned east off the land. At 8 pm the temperature was 64.8. So, in that hour, the temp. rose 11.8 degrees. The water temp. Fri. at Muskegon St. Park was 50.
This is the Severe Weather Outlook area for today (Sat.). The big storms will be in the Plains and down across N. Florida and far S. Georgia.
