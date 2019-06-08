Grand Rapids Reaches 80 degrees

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. High and low temperatures in W. Michigan on Friday

Grand Rapids reached 80 degrees on Friday for the first time in 2019. This is the 5th latest that we've ever had our first 80-degree temperature in Grand Rapids.

Sunset at the Muskegon Beach on Friday 6/719

Here's sunset Friday (6/7) at the Muskegon Beach. The Muskegon Airport reached 86 degrees - 4 degrees warmer than Gr. Rapids. At the Muskegon Beach, the high temperature was 76.6 at 9 pm when the wind turned east off the land. At 8 pm the temperature was 64.8. So, in that hour, the temp. rose 11.8 degrees. The water temp. Fri. at Muskegon St. Park was 50.

Day1 Severe Outlook for Sat. 6/8

This is the Severe Weather Outlook area for today (Sat.). The big storms will be in the Plains and down across N. Florida and far S. Georgia.