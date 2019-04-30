Good Weather for the Start of Tulip Time

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Windmill Island Tuesday PM 4 30 19

Showers and an isolated thundershower for tonight, tomorrow and Thursday. We could easily see over an inch of rain. After that the sunshine returns and the weather should be good for the official start of Tulip Time this coming weekend.

Saturday, look for high temperatures in the upper 50s in Holland (low 50s at Lake Michigan). Winds should be light and mainly from the north, swinging around to the west-northwest off the lake during the midday and afternoon. Look for partly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the low 60s in Holland.

This picture is from Windmill Island Tuesday. You can see DeZwann ("the swan"), the authentic Dutch windmill. This windmill was constructed in The Netherlands in 1761, so it's 258 years old. It was brought to Holland, Michigan in 1964. The five-story windmill is 125 feet high. There are 100,000 tulips planted at Windmill Island and you can see kind of a small version of the Mackinac Bridge and authentic Dutch buildings.