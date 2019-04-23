Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Frost Advisory for late tonight and early tomorrow

A Frost Advisory will be in effect from Ottawa and Kent Counties to the south from 2 am until 8 am tomorrow AM. The reason counties to the north are not included in the Frost Advisory is that vegetation isn't quite as far along as it is to the south. However, scattered frost will occur in all counties overnight and early tomorrow.

Here's a look at some expected low temperatures...most areas will drop to the low-mid 30s, but the coldest low spots will see daybreak temperatures in the 20s.

Bulb flowers like tulips, daffodils and hyacints may wilt a little if temperatures fall below freezing, but bounce right back when temperatures warm. Some other flowers like pansies will also shake off a brief time at or just below freezing.