Bill's Blog

Flood Advisory

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 05:13 AM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 05:16 AM EDT

A Flood Advisory has been issued for areas south of a line from Holland to Lansing until 8:30 pm.  It's a Flood Watch (in dark green on the map below) for Cass and Berrien County and for much of NW Indiana and Illinois. 

As of 4 am - the 4-day rainfall total for S. Haven was 2.69" and it was coming down at a pretty good clip.  28-Hour rainfall totaled 0.85" in G.R., 0.96" in Holland and 1.12" in Kalamazoo. 

This is the Severe Weather Outlook for the Storm Prediction Center for this Wed.  West Michigan is just in the General (light green), Non-Severe Thundershower Outlook.  There is a Marginal Risk from Coldwater into SE Lower Michigan.  The real action is back in the Southern Plains.  There is an Enhanced Outlook across N. Texas (in orange) and surrounding that a Slight Risk Area (in yellow).

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thu. 5/2.  There is a Slight Risk from SW Ohio to NE Arkansas along the Ohio River and also a Slight Risk area for much of Texas. 

This is the Friday (5/3) Severe Weather Outlook - just a Marginal Risk for Texas and MD/VA.  We should see dry weather for Fri. PM into Sat. 

There were 29 reported tornadoes on Tue. from SW Missouri and SE Kansas south to N Texas.  Several injuries were reported near Blue OK. 

This map shows the probability of severe weather for May 1.  At this time of year, the most likely area to see severe weather is Oklahoma into N. Texas. 

 
 
Click for latest Composite Reflectivity radar loop from the Grand Rapids/Muskegon, MI radar and current weather warningsHere's Grand Rapids radar
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries