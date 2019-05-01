Flood Advisory
A Flood Advisory has been issued for areas south of a line from Holland to Lansing until 8:30 pm. It's a Flood Watch (in dark green on the map below) for Cass and Berrien County and for much of NW Indiana and Illinois.
As of 4 am - the 4-day rainfall total for S. Haven was 2.69" and it was coming down at a pretty good clip. 28-Hour rainfall totaled 0.85" in G.R., 0.96" in Holland and 1.12" in Kalamazoo.
This is the Severe Weather Outlook for the Storm Prediction Center for this Wed. West Michigan is just in the General (light green), Non-Severe Thundershower Outlook. There is a Marginal Risk from Coldwater into SE Lower Michigan. The real action is back in the Southern Plains. There is an Enhanced Outlook across N. Texas (in orange) and surrounding that a Slight Risk Area (in yellow).
This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thu. 5/2. There is a Slight Risk from SW Ohio to NE Arkansas along the Ohio River and also a Slight Risk area for much of Texas.
This is the Friday (5/3) Severe Weather Outlook - just a Marginal Risk for Texas and MD/VA. We should see dry weather for Fri. PM into Sat.
There were 29 reported tornadoes on Tue. from SW Missouri and SE Kansas south to N Texas. Several injuries were reported near Blue OK.
This map shows the probability of severe weather for May 1. At this time of year, the most likely area to see severe weather is Oklahoma into N. Texas.
Previous
Record Warmth from Oregon to Alaska
Next
30-Day Outlook for May
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Vigil planned after 2 killed, 4 wounded in campus shooting
- Amber Alert issued for missing Kalamazoo Co. teen
- Rejected by bank, fraud victim turns to Target 8
- 2 dead, 4 injured in NC campus shooting
Featured on eightWest
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Step into Spring at V&A Shoes
- Healthy Aging in an Unhealthy World
- Intellectual disabilities recognized through the documentary Intelligent Lives
- Find your perfect home in Hastings