Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flint-Beecher Tornado of June 8, 1953.

Today is the anniversary of the Flint/Beecher tornado of June 8, 1953. The tornado resulted in 116 fatalities and 844 injuries. This is the most tornado fatalities ever from a single tornado in Michigan and it was the most fatalities in the U.S. from a single tornado until the Joplin, Missouri tornado of 2011.

The tornado was half a mile wide and demolished 340 houses. It stayed on the ground for 27 miles.

Here is more information on the Beecher Tornado. The year 1953 was also one of the nation's worst tornado years. Earlier that in the spring, a tornado ripped through Waco, TX, killing 114 and injuring 597. And the day following the Flint-Beecher tornado, the same storm system spawned a F4 Tornado in Worcester, Massachusetts that killed 90 people and injured over 1288. In fact, on May 21, 1953, an F4 intensity tornado roared through St. Clair County and the Port Huron area, killing 2 and injuring 68.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Map of the Flint Tornado of 6 8 19

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Map of the Flint Tornado of 6 8 19

Here's a map of the tornado

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Map of all the tornadoes in E. Michigan on 6 8 1953

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Map of all the tornadoes in E. Michigan on 6 8 1953

Map of all the tornadoes that occurred on June 8, 1953 in E. Michigan.