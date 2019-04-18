Easter Weekend
Will it be sunny for the bunny? Fair for the hare? Or will there be hail on the cottontail? Odds favor a dry Easter Sunday. First, here's regional radar:
Showers moving through this Friday PM. With time showers will shift to the east...but the system stalls and may back up a little, giving a chance of showers east of G.R. into Saturday...but only a chance. It'll be cool tonight thru Saturday AM - milder air moves in for Easter Sunday.
Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Thu.):
Already we have tornado watches in the Southern U.S. Here's the severe weather outlook map for Friday:
There's another large Enhanced Risk in the Southeast U.S., where hail, wind and tornadoes are possible.
