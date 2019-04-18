Bill's Blog

Easter Weekend

Apr 18, 2019

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 12:56 PM EDT

Will it be sunny for the bunny?  Fair for the hare?  Or will there be hail on the cottontail?  Odds favor a dry Easter Sunday.   First, here's regional radar:

 
 
Central Great Lakes sector
and local G.R. radar:;
 
Click for latest Base Reflectivity radar loop from the Grand Rapids/Muskegon, MI radar and current weather warnings

Showers moving through this Friday PM.  With time showers will shift to the east...but the system stalls and may back up a little, giving a chance of showers east of G.R. into Saturday...but only a chance.  It'll be cool tonight thru Saturday AM - milder air moves in for Easter Sunday. 

Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Thu.):

Already we have tornado watches in the Southern U.S.  Here's the severe weather outlook map for Friday: 

There's another large Enhanced Risk in the Southeast U.S., where hail, wind and tornadoes are possible. 

