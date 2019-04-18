Easter Weekend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Happy Easter

Will it be sunny for the bunny? Fair for the hare? Or will there be hail on the cottontail? Odds favor a dry Easter Sunday. First, here's regional radar:

and local G.R. radar:;

Showers moving through this Friday PM. With time showers will shift to the east...but the system stalls and may back up a little, giving a chance of showers east of G.R. into Saturday...but only a chance. It'll be cool tonight thru Saturday AM - milder air moves in for Easter Sunday.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Thu.):

Already we have tornado watches in the Southern U.S. Here's the severe weather outlook map for Friday:

There's another large Enhanced Risk in the Southeast U.S., where hail, wind and tornadoes are possible.