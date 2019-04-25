Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dredging at S. Haven

This pic. was Lake Michigan at S. Haven Wed. evening. You can see a small fishing boat, to the left of that...a barge that's dredging and - look to the right of the logo and you'll see a ship in the distance. That's the "Alpena" heading toward Muskegon at about 14 mph. The daily high temp. at S. Haven was 51.1 at 11 am, then the lake breeze kicked in and the temp. fell into the 40s and stayed there all afternoon. It then rose back to 53.8 at 11 pm when the wind went east off the land.