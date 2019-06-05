Derecho? Supercell? How about an Outhouse-Tipper!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Strong thunderstorms hit SE Minnesota Tuesday PM - tipping over an outhouse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Strong thunderstorms hit SE Minnesota Tuesday PM - tipping over an outhouse.

Severe Thunderstorms blasted southeast Minnesota Tuesday PM, bringing large hail and wind damage. Gusts were measured too 85 mph at both Henderson and Union Hill MN. The strong winds downed numerous treens and power lines. One barn lost its roof and several trailers were tipped over at the Bamber Valley Elementary School. Road signs were knocked down and several grain bins were destroyed. Trees fell across highways and railroad tracks. One of the stranger reports was a tipped outhouse at the town of New Prague. Hail up to baseball-size pelted Kasson MN.

There was just one tornado in the U.S. on Tuesday - that was at La Luz, New Mexico. A mobile home was destroyed and several other houses damaged. Power lines were toppled by the twister.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. UJ. S . storm reports for Tue. June 4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. UJ. S . storm reports for Tue. June 4.

Here's storm reports for Tue. June 4. It counts 2 tornadoes, but it was really just one. We had severe weather reports in 13 states.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm reports in Michigan so far in 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm reports in Michigan so far in 2019.

Here's storm reports in Michigan so far this year (red dots are tornadoes, blue dots are wind damage and green dots are where large hail occurred)...5 tornadoes (inc. the twister near Lacey in E Barry Co.), We've had 24 large hail reports (1" in diameter or greater). The biggest hail - an impressive baseball-size - fell at Battle Creek last Saturday. We've also had 46 reports of wind damage. Most all of the severe weather has been in Southern Lower Michigan. It's been pretty cool for a lot of severe weather in Northern Lower Michigan, though there were a couple of hail reports up by Escanaba.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Severe reports for Michigan in 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Severe reports for Michigan in 2018.

Here's severe reports in Michigan for calendar year 2018. We had 303 severe reports, including 13 tornadoes, 28 reports of large hail and 262 reports of wind damage (two of those reports were from me reporting large tree branches down at my house, which fortunately missed my neighbor's house and car and only dented one of my gutters).