Crop Update

The cloudy, cool and wet pattern has delayed the planting of crops here in Michigan and throughout much of the Midwest. The above graphic from the May 28 Michigan Crop Report shows corn planted for this year (33%), last year (62%) and average (73%). We're well behind the pace of last year and most years. It's nothing to panic over, but we could use a little sunnier and drier pattern.

Soil moisture in Michigan is adequate to surplus. So far this month is averaging 1.7° cooler than average in G.R. We've had 5.52" of rain - that's 1.92" above average-to-date. We've had only five days without any rain...that's all. Hard to cut hay (need 3 dry days in a row) . We've now had measurable rain on 7 days in a row. We're averaging just 36% of possible sunshine for the month - average for the month is 56%.

Here's sugarbeets planted this year compared to last year and average. Sugarbeets are planted mainly in the thumb area and they haven't had quite as much rain there.

The Drought Monitor continues to show a record low amount of drought in the U.S. and none in the Corn Belt or Great Lakes.

The forecast for soil moisture at the end of June continues to show adequate to surplus moisture for most of the area east of the Rocky Mtns.

Here's corn planted by state...only Texas looks ahead of average and we're well behind average planting dates in MI, IL, IN, OH and SD.

BTW, it is safe to plant frost sensitive plants now...your tomatoes, melons and marigolds.