Crazy Temperatures Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sunset at the Muskegon Beach, Saturday 4 20 19

Some crazy temperatures on Saturday. Top pic. is sunset at the Muskegon Beach - 5 boats - all behind the breakwater where the water was much calmer - probably all 5 fishing. The temperature here at the beach was 60.8° at 1 pm - with a wind off the land from the east-northeast at 14 mph. One hour later at 2 pm, the temperature was 43.0° - a drop of 17.8° during the hour of highest sun in late April. The wind shifted to the NNW off the cold water.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. South Haven Channel - Saturday 4 20 19

This is the S. Haven Channel Sat. PM. It looks like the channel is cloudy, but there is full sunshine...the water coming out of the river is just that much darker. Also note the higher water level on Lake Michigan makes it easy for the waves to come over the breakwater. You really have to be careful - a rogue wave can wash you into the water, which is very cold at this time of year. You don't want to be in the water without an appropriate wet or dry suit. Here at S. Haven, the high temperature for the day was 45.3° at 11 pm. During the afternoon it was in the low 40s with a brisk and chilly NNW wind off the water.

A short distance inland, it was much warmer. At the same time the Muskegon Airport (3 miles inland) reached a high of 71°, the beach temp. was 43.7°. Inland high temps. where it was sunny: Fremont 69°, Cadillac 67°, Grand Rapids 66°, Big Rapids 65°, Kalamazoo 64°,

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Satellite pictures from Saturday

Now, check out this Saturday satellite picture, showing the swirl of clouds and rain in SE Michigan. Under the clouds and in the rain, it was chilly. High temps. Saturday included 44° in Detroit, where they had 0.82" of rain, 43° in Ann Arbor, where they had 0.74" of rain and 44 at Jackson, where they had 0.48" of rain. When was the last time Jackson was 27° cooler than Muskegon?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lake Superior satellite picture from Sat PM 4 20 19

It was a warm day in Upper Michigan, despite some snow on the ground. You can see the snow around the lake on the Sat. PM Lake Superior satellite picture. S. Ste. Marie had a high temp. of 63° despite ending the day with 4" of snow on the ground. Pelkie had the warmest temp. in the U.P. with a high of 71°. Baraga Plains rose from a morning low temp. of 24° to a high of 70°. Iron Mountain rose from 22° to 69°, a climb of 47°. The late April sun climbs high in the sky and can really warm the clear and relatively dry air we had over us.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lake Michigan satellite picture from Sat. PM 4 20 19 (from NOAA Coastwatch)

Here's a great Lake Michigan satellite picture from Sat. PM - showing the clouds to the east of Kalamazoo and Ionia. Note that there was still some snow on the ground east and northeast of Traverse Bay. The land is pretty brown, but the mild pattern should make the land noticeably greener in the next 10 days to 2 weeks. Timing looks good for the tulips in Holland. Tulip Time starts Saturday, May 4th.