Cool Wet Pattern Continues

The overall pattern continues to be cloudier, wetter and cooler than average. Today instead of the usual U.S. model 8-14 day outlook, I'm showing you the Canadian NAEFS model. Today's run is just out for June 1-7. It continues the overall pattern of cloudier, cooler and wetter than average weather. The precipitation outlook above shows above average rainfall is expected to continue in the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Northeast.

This is the NAEFS temperature forecast for June 1 - 7. It shows cooler than average temperatures over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes with the heat bubble holding firm in the Southeast (as it has through most of 2019). Where the colors come together...that's where the front will be on average (it'll wobble north and south), but generally from the Central Plains into the Great Lakes looks like the general storm track for the first week of June.

Here's the Muskegon Channel today...a couple of boats out - probably fishing. So far this month, Grand Rapids is 2 1/2 deg. cooler than average. We've had just 35% of possible sunshine (average is 56%). We've had 13 days with measurable rain, six days with a trace of rain and only 5 days this month that have been rain-free. Farmers have had a hard time even getting to work in soggy fields, much less put together several days to cut hay. G.R. has had 4.11" of rain this month as of 2 pm today (Fri.) and 16.72" for the year. G.R. is +4.10" for the year and Muskegon is +5,99" for the year.