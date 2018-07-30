Cool Great Lakes Satellite Pics.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lake Michigan Satellite picture - Sunday afternoon July 29

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lake Michigan Satellite picture - Sunday afternoon July 29

This is the Lake Michigan satellite picture (from NOAA Coastwatch) from Sunday PM July 28, 2018. We had light winds over the Great Lakes Region. You can see clear skies over Lake Michigan, where the surface air is cooler. At 3:45 pm, the temperature in Grand Rapids reached 80°. At the same time, the temperature on the beach at Muskegon was 73° with a west wind coming off the lake. In Wisconsin, it was a light easterly lake-breeze. The land heats up more than the water, so the air sitting over the land is warmer than the air sitting over the water. Showers started to form on the leading edge of the lake-breeze in Michigan and in Wisconsin. With very light winds aloft, the showers can't move much...so they pop up...rain themselves out, then dissipate. If the shower (or t-shower) can push out a little rain-cooled wind, then it can set up another area where air converges at the surface and lifts as the next shower forms.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This is the GVSU camera in downtown G.R. looking SE toward a heavy shower Sunday, early evening.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This is the GVSU camera in downtown G.R. looking SE toward a heavy shower Sunday, early evening.

This picture from our GVSU camera in downtown Grand Rapids shows a heavy shower to the southeast of the city. This shower produced 1.21" of rain in Kentwood, but not a drop in downtown G.R..

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GVSU webcam looking SE from downtown Grand Rapids Sunday evening showing shower that had "rained itself out".

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GVSU webcam looking SE from downtown Grand Rapids Sunday evening showing shower that had "rained itself out".

Here's the same shot (I didn't move the camera) a little over an hour later. The shower had "rained itself out", the heat and lift are gone and so is the rain. The cloud itself would dissipate shortly thereafter, leaving not a trace in the sky of what happened.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Radar of shower Sunday 7 28 18

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Radar of shower Sunday 7 28 18

This is what the shower looked like at its peak. Note the round shape and the red color indicating heavy rain in the middle of the cell. Here's some more Great Lakes satellite pictures from Sunday PM:

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm Total Rainfall Sunday July 29 2018.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm Total Rainfall Sunday July 29 2018.

This is Storm Total Rainfall for Sunday (July 29, 2018). The blue areas saw measurable rainfall. Note the line in the central and eastern lakeshore counties, where the showers and storms formed on the leading edge of the lake breeze. The dissipated and a few more formed east of US 131. There were also a few showers and t-showers on the edge of the lake breeze near Milwaukee and Chicago.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lake Superior satellite picture from Sunday PM 7 29 18

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lake Superior satellite picture from Sunday PM 7 29 18

Here's Lake Superior - again clear over the cooler lake water, cumulus clouds over the warmer land. A thundershower developed where the north wind off Lake Superior met the south wind off Lake Michigan. You can see where it rained on Storm Total Rainfall from Marquette:

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm Total Rainfall for Sunday July 29, 2018.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm Total Rainfall for Sunday July 29, 2018.

You can see the rain that fell from south of Newberry to south of Sault Ste. Marie...and also from Traverse City to just east of Muskegon. Rudyard, south of Sault Ste. Marie had 0.98" of rain. Traverse City had 0.55".

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Satellite picture of Lake Huron from Sunday PM July 28, 2018.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Satellite picture of Lake Huron from Sunday PM July 28, 2018.

Here's the Lake Huron picture, again showing it clear over the water and over the adjacent land areas that had the lake-breeze. You can also see the thundershower west of Alpena.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lake Erie satellite picture 7 29 18 PM

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lake Erie satellite picture 7 29 18 PM

Here's Lake Erie - again, mostly clear over the lake with scattered showers and storms south and north of the lake.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lake Ontario satellite picture Sunday July 29 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lake Ontario satellite picture Sunday July 29 2018

Finally, Lake Ontario, with mostly clear skies over the water and partly cloudy on land.