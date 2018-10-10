Cold Air is Coming

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. U.S. High Temperatures Tuesday

Temperatures soared into the 80s in Lower Michigan on Tuesday. Grand Rapids tied a record high temperature at 84°. That was first set in 1939. The 84-degree reading was warmer than Phoenix AZ (81°) and Las Vegas (82°). Other highs on Tuesday: 88° Lambertville MI (Monroe Co.), 87° Marshall, 85° Ionia, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, 84° Alma, Fremont and Mt. Pleasant, 82° Big Rapids and 79° Ludington (airport). Detroit and Alpena reached 86°, Saginaw 85°, Traverse City 84°, Houghton Lake 81° and Gaylord 80°.

The contrast on the other side of the cold front was striking. The afternoon high temperature in Marquette was just 42°. On the warm side of the front, the high was 84° in Davenport IA. On the cool side, the high temp. was 49° in Sioux City IA. McAllen TX had a sweltering high of 97°, while in the Panhandle, Dalhart TX reached just 46°. Goodland KS had a high temp. of 38° and Denver CO just 36°.

The overnight NAM model gives G.R. a high of 79° today (Weds.) and a 2 pm temp. of 50° on Thurs. The GFS has high temps. no warmer than the mid 50s from Thursday thru Weds. of next week.

Cold air coming over (relatively) warm water makes for bigger waves. Small Craft Advisories are in effect from 2 pm to 10 pm today - then we go to Gale Warnings through early Thursday. Waves should eventually reach 5-8 feet.

BOTH the GFS and the NAM give G.R. a 100% chance of rain today - esp. between 2 pm and 8 pm.