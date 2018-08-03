Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Clean Air Action Day for Saturday 7 4 18

Saturday will be a Clean Air Action Day for the lakeshore counties plus Kent and Cass Counties. The Action Day also includes the Detroit area.

This means that rides are free (fixed routes only) on The Rapid in the Grand Rapids area and the MAX (Macatawa Area Express) in the Holland/Zeeland area.

Clean Air Action Days started as Ozone Action Days with a one hour standard of 124 parts per billion. The standard was lowered to 75 parts per billion and in 2016 to 70 parts per billion. Days that would not have been Ozone Action Days under the old guidelines now qualify under the new guidelines. You can monitor air quality here. The levels of many (most?) pollutants are lower today than 50 years ago.

Here's things you can do on Clean Air Action Days. (It's too hot to mow the lawn anyway). Here's a list of Clean Air Action Days by year.