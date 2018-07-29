Chance Shower or Storm

There are sccattered showers and storms along the edge of the lake breeze. The picture above is from the S. Haven Lighthouse looking NE. You can see the clouds over the land areas and not over the water where it is cooler. At 1 pm, the temperature is 78 in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. At the lakeshore it's 71.4 at S. Haven and 71.6 at Muskegon (so, cooler at Lake Michigan.

Radar shows it's dry at the lakeshere, where it won't rain this PM. The line of showers and storms will produce locally heavy (and needed) rain as it moves slowly east. This is a combination of the lake breeze convergence (wind is calm at 1 pm at Grand Rapids, Ionia and Kalamazoo and west at 10 mph at the S. Haven Beach, west at 8 mph at the Muskegon Beach) and an upper level disturbance coming across W. Michigan this PM.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this aftn. and tonight. Michigan is in the (light green) General (not severe) thunderstorm outlook. The best chance for severe weather (and isolated tornadoes) will be from SE Wyoming down into Oklahoma.

This is the GVSU campus in Allendale, where a rain gauge reported 0.71" of rain in just 20 minutes. Also, a report from 68th and Riley (between Zeeland and Hudsonville) in Ottawa Co. of 1.73" rain in one hour.