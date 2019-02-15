Breezy and Colder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sunset at Muskegon 2 14 19

The above pic. was sunset Thu. (2/14) at the Muskegon Channel. Valentine's Day brought us a one day thaw, as temperatures climbed into the low 40s (highs: 42 Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Jackson and Lansing, 43 at Holland 44 in Muskegon, 40 Big Rapids and 35 in Cadillac. The high temp. of 64 in St. Louis MO was warmer than the 61 at Phoenix AZ and the 50 degree high at Chicago (O Hare) was warmer than the 49 in Las Vegas.

The wind picked up and the cold air is coming in this AM - temperatures have fallen into the 20s, so puddles from the melting snow are freezing up...watch for icy spots this AM. Our high for this Friday will be the 39-degree reading at 12:01 am. We'll be in the mid 20s much of the day with a brisk west wind and wind chills down around +10.

Peak wind gusts thru 5 am: Gaylord 43 mph, Muskegon Beach 42 mph, Battle Creek 39 mph, Holland Beach 38 mph, S. Haven Beach 37 mph, Lansing 36 mph, Grand Rapids and Fremont 35 mph.

Saturday looks partly sunny with lighter winds. Sunday we may get 1/2 to 1" of snow. Monday and Tuesday look cool and dry...then we may get around 2-4" of snow on Weds. - with drier conditions from Thursday into Friday of next week. Temperatures will stay cool - much of the daytimes 25-30 thru next week.