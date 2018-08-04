Bill at Coast Guard Festival

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bill high-fivin' kids during the Coast Guard Festival Parade in 2015.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bill high-fivin' kids during the Coast Guard Festival Parade in 2015.

I'll be at the Coast Guard Festival all day - parade - catching up with old friends - fireworks (some of the best you'll see in the Midwest!). If you're waiting for the fireworks...check out the planet Venus to the west, Jupiter to the south and Mars to the southeast in the evening. Watch for sky lanterns (there are usually a few). You'll probably also see some gulls flying back to the beach (right to left) after spending a delightful day scavanging in the 90-degree heat at the landfill. It's been dry, they'll water down the hill. Don't want a repeat of the Dewey Hill Fire of 2005. Here's a YouTube video of the fire and here's a little history of Dewey Hill.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bill with kids getting a "selfie" in 2015 at the Coast Guard Festival

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bill with kids getting a "selfie" in 2015 at the Coast Guard Festival

The first year I was in the Coast Guard Festival Parade was 1975 and I have been in practically every year since. One change over the years. I used to get a lot of requests for autographs. Now...instead of autographs, it's selfies!