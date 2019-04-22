Bill and Gayle - 41 Years Together

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bill and Gayle wedding day 4/22/78

Just a quick note - today Gayle and I are celebrating our 41st wedding anniversary. Gayle has been an incredible helper all these years and my bestest friend. The weather that day was perfect...sunny and pleasant, low 60s with light winds. We left after the wedding that evening for several days at Disneyworld, then several days on Sanibel Island.