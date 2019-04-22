Bill's Blog

Bill and Gayle - 41 Years Together

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 02:29 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 02:29 AM EDT

Just a quick note - today Gayle and I are celebrating our 41st wedding anniversary.   Gayle has been an incredible helper all these years and my bestest friend.  The weather that day was perfect...sunny and pleasant, low 60s with light winds.  We left after the wedding that evening for several days at Disneyworld, then several days on Sanibel Island. 

