Beach Temperatures Tuesday

There was a 14-degree difference in the high temperatures at the S. Haven Beach and the Muskegon Beach on Tuesday. We had a south wind during the day. A south wind does not come off the water at South Haven, where the high temperature was 83°. At the Muskegon Beach, the south wind was coming in over the cooler water of Lake Michigan. The high temperature here was 69°.

This was the sunrise Tuesday AM at the South Haven Beach. It was a little breey - you can see the choppy water to the right and the flag in the distance.

This was the sunrise Tuesday AM at the South Haven Beach. It was a little breey - you can see the choppy water to the right and the flag in the distance.

Here's sunrise at the South Haven Beach on Tuesday. Buoy temperatures early Weds: South Haven 62.8°, Port Sheldon (Holland) 60.8°, Muskegon 59.5°. The Ludington buoy has been pulled in for the winter. The mid-Lake Michigan buoy shows a water temp. of 63.3°

Here's Storm Total Rainfall from Tuesday.

Here's Storm Total Rainfall from Tuesday.

Here's Storm Total Rainfall from Tuesday PM. Note it was dry at the lakeshore, while inland, a few scattered showers and t-showers produced generally light rainfall totals.