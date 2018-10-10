Bill's Blog

Beach Temperatures Tuesday

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 03:21 AM EDT

There was a 14-degree difference in the high temperatures at the S. Haven Beach and the Muskegon Beach on Tuesday.  We had a south wind during the day.  A south wind does not come off the water at South Haven, where the high temperature was 83°.  At the Muskegon Beach, the south wind was coming in over the cooler water of Lake Michigan.  The high temperature here was 69°.

Here's sunrise at the South Haven Beach on Tuesday.  Buoy temperatures early Weds:  South Haven 62.8°, Port Sheldon (Holland) 60.8°, Muskegon 59.5°.  The Ludington buoy has been pulled in for the winter.  The mid-Lake Michigan buoy shows a water temp. of 63.3°

Here's Storm Total Rainfall from Tuesday PM.  Note it was dry at the lakeshore, while inland, a few scattered showers and t-showers produced generally light rainfall totals. 

