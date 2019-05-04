Barrow AK reaches 40°

The picture above is from the Barrow (now known as Utqiaġvik) webcam Friday evening shortly before 11 pm. This is the land of the midnight sun, north of the Arctic Circle and today the sunrise is at 4:12 am local time and sunset at 12:35 am. In another couple weeks, the sun will be up 24/7 until August 2. Barrow reached 40 degrees on April 29. That was the first 40-degree temp. since last October 9th. So far this winter (they can get snow in any month of the year, even mid-July) they have had 43.9" of snow - that's 9.3" above average. They get less than half the snow that Grand Rapids gets during the winter. There is solid ice on the Arctic Ocean and will be for another couple months, perhaps.

The Barrow Airport still has 8" of snow on the ground. They have had at least 3" of snow on the ground since October 18th.