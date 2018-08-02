August Monthly Forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. August Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

This is the August Temperature (difference from average) from the Climate Prediction Center. They forecast a high chance of warmer than average temperatures from the Northern Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic and up into New England (this area will certainly be warmer than average during the first two weeks of August). They also expect warmer than average weather from Florida to the Southwest and up the Pacific Coast. I think Florida will be near average. There may be a slightly below average area from Atlanta back into the northern and central High Plains. I also think we'll see near to a little cooler than average weather along the Pacific NW Coast.

Global Sea Surface Temperatures on 7 30 18

Here's sea-surface temperature anomalies (difference from average) on July 30th. Blue indicates water that is cooler than average and yellow/orange is warmer than average. You can see the warmer than average water off NW Europe, where temperatures have been warm/hot. You can see the water is warmer than average along the Equator west of S. America (El Nino).

Two things to consider with El Nino as we go into winter. First, is the El Nino weak (could mean a cold winter for the Great Lakes) or strong (usually a warmer than average winter). Also we look at where the El Nino is centered. Is it close to the S. American Coast (good chance of a warm winter for much of the U.S.) or centered out toward the Central Pacific (Modoki El Nino), which could bring a cold winter.

August rainfall forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

Here's the August Rainfall Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. They forecast a good chance of above average rainfall for much of the Eastern U.S. and the Desert SW...with a good chance of below average rainfall in the Northern Rockies and in Texas. Rainfall is hard to forecast in summer. Convective showers and storms can give heavy rain to one town and totally miss the next town over. I certainly agree with the above average rainfall for much of the Southeast...not convinced that will happen in Lower Michigan.

I'm off to the Coast Guard Festival this Thursday evening. I'll add some more after later tonight when I come home.