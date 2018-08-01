A Couple of Neat Pictures
Here's a couple of pictures I got off the webcam at the Kahiltn Glacier in Alaska. The last day of July was a beautiful, mostly clear day. This is more than 10,000 feet above sea level and near Denali - the tallest mountain in N. America at 20,310 feet above sea level. At 44 mph long, the Kahiltna Glacier is the longest glacier in the Alaska range.
This is what the glacier looks like as you look south (pics. from the FAA webcam).
President Trump Names Meteorologist as W
Mars - closest in 15 years
