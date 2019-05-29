347 Tornadoes in 12 Days!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tornado Damage on the south side of Lawrence KS.

The Storm Prediction Center reports that the NWS has recorded 408 tornadoes in the last 12 days. They try and do a quick (they don't get all of them) filter to take out duplicate sightings of the same tornado. After that filtering process, they come up with a number of 347 tornadoes in the last 12 days.
Storm Reports from Tue. 5/28/19

Here's storm reports from Tue. - stretched out along a front that rain from Kansas to New Jersey with some reports along the dry line in Oklahoma. Red dots are tornadoes, blue dots are reports of wind damage and green dots are reports of severe criteria (1" in diameter or greater) hail.

Damage from tornado in NE Kansas

A very strong tornado touched down near Overbrook KS (see top pic. and this pic. (both from KSNT). The twister grew to a mile wide at one point as it passed on the south side of Lawrence KS, then hit the outskirts of the town of Linwood. It was headed toward Kansas City, but dissipated. As I write this, the storm was responsible for 11 injuries.

Debris from Kansas Tornado fell at the Kansas City International Airport

They had to close the Kansas City International Airport for hours, because tornado debris was falling at there. This is some of the debris they picked up from runways. Debris like this can get sucked into an engine. So, first they waited until the debris stopped falling, then went down each runway, collecting the debris, which looked like it may have traveled 20 miles or more in the air. Debris continue to fall into Missouri.

Yesterday (5/28) Kansas City Received 1.56" of rainfall pushing the monthly total to 12.81" breaking the old May record of 12.75" set in 1995. This also makes this May the 3rd wettest month for ANY month in KC's 131-year period of record.