2nd Warmest May Day Ever!

Sunday's high temp. of 93 was a daily record high temperature for May 27...it was the hottest temperature so early in the summer season and it was the 2nd hottest May day ever, second only to a 95-degree reading on May 31, 1934. Grand Rapids was warmer than Las Vegas, Houston, New Orleans and every single weather station in Florida. We'll challenge that all-time record today as temps. head back to the low-mid 90s.

Here's forecast high temps. for 4 pm today (Mon). G.R. is at 93, with Kalamazoo and Lansing at 94. Everyone inland reaches at least the low 90s. The actual high temps. may be a degree or two warmer than these readings.

Most of the beach water temps. are cool, but warming. Waves will be 6" to a foot today in most areas. Inland lakes are warmer - Reeds Lake in East G.R. was up to 73 Sunday PM. The UV index will be high to very high, so keep some sunblock handy.

Here's storm reports from Sunday...9 tornadoes (though some of these are duplicates). Note the wind damage reports from Saginaw Bay west to Isabella County - mostly isolated trees down. Consumers Energy reports 2,801 customers without power at 2:30 am with most of those in Arenac (836), Iosco (503) and Midland Co. (284). Here's pics. of some tents blown over in Tawas.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Area from the Storm Prediction Center for today (Mon.). There is about a 20-25% chance of a t-shower today in W. Michigan. We're in the General Thunderstorm Outlook (light green). There is a Marginal Risk (dark green) generally north of a line from Big Rapids to Alma to Port Huron, mostly for isolated wind damage.

Also: Lots of thunderstorms in Europe. Flash flood in Bergamo, Italy. My father was in Bergamo for a little while before WWII. Hail in Harz. Tornado-producing storm in SE Wyoming. Here's the (wedge) tornado! Watch the drawbridges close. Impressive tornado signature on radar. O deer! O dear! More Maryland flooding. Why Ellicott? Ellicott City has had major devastating floods in 1817, 1837, 1868, 1901, 1917, 1923, 1938, 1942, 1952, 1956, 1972 (Hurricane Agnes), 1975 (Hurricane Eloise), 1989, 2011, 2016, and 2018. This is 2-hour rainfall - over 6". Nice lightning video. A pink-magenta thunderstorm. Flooding in England. Sunset - St. Joseph MI. Flooding in Wyoming. Wind blowing from different directions as you go up. Hello, Halo. Snow on the Trail Ridge Road NW of Denver. "Tuba". Fog on the Golden Gate Bridge. Sunning on the beach while looking at snow in the mountains. Hawaii sunflowers. It's amazing that lightning could make a circle like this.