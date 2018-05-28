Bill's Blog

2nd Warmest May Day Ever!

By:

Posted: May 28, 2018 02:26 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2018 03:32 AM EDT

Sunday's high temp. of 93 was a daily record high temperature for May 27...it was the hottest temperature so early in the summer season and it was the 2nd hottest May day ever, second only to a 95-degree reading on May 31, 1934.  Grand Rapids was warmer than Las Vegas, Houston, New Orleans and every single weather station in Florida.  We'll challenge that all-time record today as temps. head back to the low-mid 90s.

Here's forecast high temps. for 4 pm today (Mon).  G.R. is at 93, with Kalamazoo and Lansing at 94.  Everyone inland reaches at least the low 90s.  The actual high temps. may be a degree or two warmer than these readings. 

Most of the beach water temps. are cool, but warming.  Waves will be 6" to a foot today in most areas.  Inland lakes are warmer - Reeds Lake in East G.R. was up to 73 Sunday PM.  The UV index will be high to very high, so keep some sunblock handy. 

Here's storm reports from Sunday...9 tornadoes (though some of these are duplicates).  Note the wind damage reports from Saginaw Bay west to Isabella County - mostly isolated trees down.  Consumers Energy reports 2,801 customers without power at 2:30 am with most of those in Arenac (836), Iosco (503) and Midland Co. (284).  Here's pics. of some tents blown over in Tawas

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Area from the Storm Prediction Center for today (Mon.).  There is about a 20-25% chance of a t-shower today in W. Michigan.  We're in the General Thunderstorm Outlook (light green).  There is a Marginal Risk (dark green) generally north of a line from Big Rapids to Alma to Port Huron, mostly for isolated wind damage. 

Also:  Lots of thunderstorms in EuropeFlash flood in Bergamo, Italy.  My father was in Bergamo for a little while before WWII.  Hail in HarzTornado-producing storm in SE Wyoming.  Here's the (wedge) tornado!    Watch the drawbridges closeImpressive tornado signature on radarO deerO dearMore Maryland flooding. Why Ellicott?  Ellicott City has had major devastating floods in 1817, 1837, 1868, 1901, 1917, 1923, 1938, 1942, 1952, 1956, 1972 (Hurricane Agnes), 1975 (Hurricane Eloise), 1989, 2011, 2016, and 2018.    This is 2-hour rainfall - over 6".   Nice lightning video.   A pink-magenta thunderstormFlooding in EnglandSunset - St. Joseph MIFlooding in Wyoming.  Wind blowing from different directions as you go upHello, HaloSnow on the Trail Ridge Road NW of Denver.  "Tuba".  Fog on the Golden Gate BridgeSunning on the beach while looking at snow in the mountainsHawaii sunflowers.  It's amazing that lightning could make a circle like this. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
2018 Parade of Lights in Holland
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Parade of Lights in Holland

Photo Galleries
Photos: Muskegon in Division 3 title game
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Muskegon in Division 3 title game

Photo Galleries
Photos: Unity Christian vs. Portland Division for Division 5 title
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Unity Christian vs. Portland Division for Division 5 title