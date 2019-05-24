228 Tornadoes in One Week!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This still image taken from video provided by Chris Higgins shows a tornado, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Carl Junction, Mo. The tornado caused some damage in the town of Carl Junction, about 4 mi. north of the Joplin airport. (Chris Higgins via AP)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This still image taken from video provided by Chris Higgins shows a tornado, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Carl Junction, Mo. The tornado caused some damage in the town of Carl Junction, about 4 mi. north of the Joplin airport. (Chris Higgins via AP)

There have been 228 tornadoes in the U.S. in the last week in the contiguous U.S. The final number for the week will be a little lower due to duplicate reports of the same tornado seen from different angles, but that's a lot of tornadoes. In some years, strong tornadoes hit big cities and densely populated areas where there is considerable loss of life and great damage (2011 e.g.). This year, most tornadoes have been weak (EF0/EF1) and they have moved over sparsely populated areas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A worker walks past tornado-damaged Toyotas at a dealership in Jefferson City, Mo., Thursday, May 23, 2019, after a tornado tore though late Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A worker walks past tornado-damaged Toyotas at a dealership in Jefferson City, Mo., Thursday, May 23, 2019, after a tornado tore though late Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A long-track tornado of at least EF3 intensity moved across SW Missouri, resulting in 3 fatalities (including an elderly couple in their mid 80s and a woman who died when her mobile home was destroyed). At least 20 people were treated at hospitals for their injuries. There was also major damage in Jefferson City. It looks like we had at least 3 EF3 tornadoes and one was a high-end EF3. The fact that there were so few casualties shows that many people heeded the tornado warnings and found suitable shelter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding in Missouri near Joplin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding in Missouri near Joplin

The storms also produced strong straight-line winds, large hail and flooding. Some areas of OK and SW MO saw 5-9"of rain in just 24 hours.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Graphic from the Storm Prediction Center showing tornadoes this year compared to average.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Graphic from the Storm Prediction Center showing tornadoes this year compared to average.

The graph above from the Storm Prediction Center shows tornadoes this year-to-date (779) compared to average (676). This is the first year that we have had above average tornadoes since 2011.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook for today. Note that the Slight Risk comes up into SW Michigan. I'll start a separate thread for the severe risk. SPC says: "...large hail and locally damaging winds the main risks. Exceptions would be near any possible remnant convective circulations, and also over the upper Midwest region (parts of the Iowa/southern Wisconsin/northern Illinois vicinity) near the weak warm front. Resulting, more favorable low-level directional shear suggests slightly greater risk for a couple of tornadoes across these areas."

Good day to watch 24-Hour News 8 for the latest.