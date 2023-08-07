A very significant severe weather event is occurring in the East. The pic. above is from WATE and shows building damage from thunderstorm winds in Knoxville TN. The Chattanooga Airport had a gust to 68 mph. Thousands of trees have been toppled from New York and New Jersey south to Georgia.
The Storm Prediction Center had a Moderate or Level 4 Risk area out from N. Georgia to S. Pennsylvania.
ALSO: Inland lakes have relatively warm water. The late afternoon water temp. of Reeds Lake was 78. Upwelling has sent the water temperatures of Lake Michigan tumbling. Holland St. Park had a water temp. of 64 this AM and Grand Haven had a rather chilly 58.