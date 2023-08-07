A very significant severe weather event is occurring in the East. The pic. above is from WATE and shows building damage from thunderstorm winds in Knoxville TN. The Chattanooga Airport had a gust to 68 mph. Thousands of trees have been toppled from New York and New Jersey south to Georgia.

Severe Weather Reports this Monday afternoon. There have been large swaths of wind damage, mainly from 60-70 mph winds. Hail up to golfball-size has been reported.

Probability of damaging thunderstorm winds or wind gusts of 50 knots or higher within 25 miles of a point.

Hatched Area: 10% or greater probability of wind gusts 65 knots or greater within 25 miles of a point. (More Info)



The Storm Prediction Center had a Moderate or Level 4 Risk area out from N. Georgia to S. Pennsylvania.

Trees and wires down near Knoxville TN (from WATE). More damage pics. here.

ALSO: Inland lakes have relatively warm water. The late afternoon water temp. of Reeds Lake was 78. Upwelling has sent the water temperatures of Lake Michigan tumbling. Holland St. Park had a water temp. of 64 this AM and Grand Haven had a rather chilly 58.