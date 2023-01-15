A big rig was blown over on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Saturday evening. All lanes of the bridge had to be closed down in order to right and then remove the truck. The California Highway Patrol tweeted: “High-profile vehicles should avoid the area due to high winds.” Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported with the incident.

The San Francisco Airport recorded a peak gust of 53 mph with a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms that moved across the area.

Rainfall totals: San Francisco 0.92″, Yosemite N.P. 1.24″, Los Angeles 1.24″, Los Alamitos 1.58″, Mt. Shasta 2.24″, Blue Canyon 3.25″.

Graph of the water level of Lake Shasta

The graph above is the water level of Lake Shasta, which is rising at an amazing rate. The level of the lake (the largest reservoir in California) has gone up 5.13 FEET in the last 24 hours and 40 feet since January 1.

The pattern looks much drier now for the next two weeks.

Death Valley had a high temperature of 53 on Saturday, a relatively cool day for them.