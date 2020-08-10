Severe thunderstorm watch for much of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A storm that ripped through parts of Iowa and Illinois Monday is tracking toward West Michigan, bringing the threat of damaging winds, large hail or even a tornado.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Muskegon, Kent, Montcalm counties and south until midnight. A severe thunderstorm warning has already been issued for Berrien and Cass counties until 6:30 p.m.

The storm caused significant damage in Iowa where, with wind gusts clocked above 120 mph, it was classified as a derecho. The National Weather Service in Des Moines reported cars blown of the road and flipped, as well as roofs torn from buildings. Online maps showed huge swathes of the state without power.

Maps show power outages in Iowa and Illinois.

The core of the storm tracked almost directly east, moving into northern Illinois. It appeared it could hit the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo areas when it arrived in West Michigan.

It was expected to reach Benton Harbor shortly after 6 p.m., and Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids just before 7 p.m. Wind gusts were anticipated to be around 60 mph in much of West Michigan.

As the storm blows across Lake Michigan, it could also cause large waves that flood piers, breakwaters and lakeshore buildings. Lakeshore flood warnings are in effect for Berrien and Van Buren counties until Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of West Michigan in the “enhanced” risk area for a severe storm, and a large chunk of the rest of the state in the “slight” risk area.

Consumers Energy says it is preparing for strong wind gusts that could bring down power lines and is “mobilizing resources” to be ready to start repairs.

We have the potential for wind gusts up to 70 mph this evening. We’re mobilizing resources and getting ready to be wherever the storm strikes. Keep up to date on any outage information at https://t.co/AKx6togzwB. pic.twitter.com/t5GMaZ2YpV — Consumers Energy (@ConsumersEnergy) August 10, 2020

