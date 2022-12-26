While we had a historic snow and wind event here in West Michigan, the lake-effect snow was worse east of Lake Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo Airport reported 22.3″ of snow on Friday (along with wind gusts to 48 mph at the airport) and another 17.9″ on Saturday. That’s over 40″ of snow in two days. The average wind speed for these two days was 27.7 mph and that strong wind blew the snow into enormous drifts. The picture above shows the snow almost up to the top of the door. The high temperature on Saturday in Buffalo was just 14 and the combination of snow, wind and cold was deadly.

The fatalities occurred from shoveling snow, carbon monoxide poisoning and people stranded in vehicles. The dead ranged in age from 22 to 93. One official said: ““I do know that some were found in cars and some were found actually on the street in snowbanks.”

Fierce winds knocked down trees and cut power to thousands of customers

The Buffalo Airport is closed until at least 11 am on Tuesday. The airport recorded a period with zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. It’s rare to see a zero visibility.

Heavy snowfall was expected to total up to 4 feet east of Lake Ontario on the Tug Plateau.

Strong winds knocked out power to 131,000 customers in the Canadian Province of Quebec. 71,000 customers lost power in New Brunswick. There were still 59,000 without power in Ontario as of Sunday evening. The snow and wind grounded dozens of planes and train travel was disrupted.