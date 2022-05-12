GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A full lunar eclipse will be taking place late Sunday into early Monday morning. This eclipse will be visible in the United States for everyone except those out west.

Michigan is in the line of sight to see the total lunar eclipse, if the clouds cooperate.

A complete lunar eclipse happens when the earth “stands” in the way of the sun and the moon. This allows the shadow of the earth to be cast onto the moon, turning it a blood red color.

The entire eclipse will last a total of five hours and 19 minutes, although the most exciting part of the eclipse will only take about an hour to occur. The full eclipse will begin at 11:29 p.m., peaking at 12:11 a.m. and ending at 12:53 a.m.

Unfortunately for West Michigan, clouds are expected to be around Sunday night. This doesn’t mean you should scrap sky-watching that night all together: There is a good chance we could see some breaks in the cloud deck to allow for potential viewing.

Expect partly- to mostly-cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50s during viewing time.