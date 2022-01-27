Ask Ellen: Why does the snowpack shrink when it’s below freezing?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Almost every winter I get a question from a viewer who wonders why the snowpack shrinks even though the temperatures have stayed well below freezing.

There are a few factors involved but one of the biggest answers is that the snow is undergoing the process of sublimation, where it skips melting completely and transforms straight to vapor!

THIS JANUARY

The snow this January gives us a perfect example to work with. Around Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 West Michigan received a large amount of snow, with almost none following for two weeks.

The snow on the ground steadily shrunk with time. At first, it was helped along by warm temps and snow naturally settling. But later in time, the temps were locked well below freezing and it was still shrinking.

Grand Rapids snow depth January 2022

One of the reasons the snow shrunk, was due to the snow crystals degrading in quality. The bigger reason for the drop in depth is due to sublimation.

Sublimation happens when snow skips the melting phase completely and goes from a solid to a gas!

This happens when the air stays cold, below freezing, and energy is applied to the snow (like sunshine). The incoming energy from the snow perturbs the molecules so much that they jump straight to gas form.

We notice this happen all the time in our own freezers. Ice cube trays that are left in for too long start to sport some rough looking cubes. The ice cubes shrink with time. This is because the ice is going straight from a solid into a gas. The ice is sublimating.

Often times in the winter we can see the reverse happen too. Frost occurs when vapor transitions directly to gas, leaving some gorgeous designs on windowpanes and windshields.