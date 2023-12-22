GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents in several cities across West Michigan reported that the air smelled surprisingly sweet Wednesday and Thursday.

The reports mostly came from residents of East Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Grandville, Kentwood and Jenison.

While the exact source of the sweet scent is still yet to be determined, I believe I can explain why so many people were able to smell it.

Forecast soundings — since we don’t have physical soundings — show the planetary boundary layer was quite shallow Thursday. Some estimates have a strong inversion at only a couple hundred feet through the day, trapping surface air. The surface inversion allowed smells to stay close to the surface.

Winds were light and from the east. The light wind allowed transport of the smells, but there was not enough of a current to provide mixing.

A Google search around the cities that reported the sweet smells, all located around I-96, shows dozens of bakeries. All the sweet smells were reported at different times through the day. The times don’t match an east-to-west transport dependent on the wind speed, and I also don’t see one giant bakery in the area.

For these reasons, I believe we were all just collectively smelling, at different times, the bakeries in the area. Chances are, they were making extra baked goods for the holidays! The atmosphere was perfect for trapping all that deliciousness and transporting it.