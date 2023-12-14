GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This December is well on its way to grabbing a spot in the top-ten warmest Decembers list.

So far this month, our average temperature is running 4.4 degrees warmer than usual. That may not initially sound all that warm, but if remained unchanged it would snag the spot for the fifth-warmest December on record for Grand Rapids.

The warmest December on record is overwhelmingly the one of 2015. This December came in a whopping 9.4 degrees warmer than usual in Grand Rapids. Not surprisingly, that December did not produce much snow.

So far this December, Grand Rapids has only received 0.1″ of snow. Total snow for December in Grand Rapids averages 20.7″. This year, the globe is experiencing a strong El Niño phase of ENSO. Typically, the effects of a strong El Niño are more prominent in the winter months. There are four other December months with “strong” El Niño years on record.

Each of these, along with this current December, has also produced lower-than-average snow totals.

Grand Rapids is used for data calculation due to the fact it has the most robust records in West Michigan. It is also interesting to note that all five of the “strong” El Niño Decembers ranked in the top 40 warmest. 2015 had the warmest December with 2.5″ of total snow. 1982 tied for the fourth warmest December with 8.2″ of snow. So far, this December is in fifth place with only 0.1″ of snow. 1997 is in 15th place with 11.5″ of snow. 1957 saw the 36th warmest December out of 128 with 17.4″ of total snow for the month.

It is important to remember that while El Niño is a factor in how a month or winter plays out for a specific location, it is not the only player in the forecast. Hence why the top five strongest El Niño years don’t automatically grab the top five warmest December slots.

Meteorologist Sara Flynn noted in her research on strong El Niño winters that frequently an El Niño winter provided snow late in the season for Grand Rapids, sometimes lingering well into Spring.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s official winter outlook for the Great Lakes for December, January, and February shows a good chance of leaning warmer than average and drier than average.