Ask Ellen: When does the snow usually leave for good?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — February has played games with our heart after a solid freeze during the end of January. The perpetual freeze-thaw has many dreaming of spring as the snowbanks shrink and turn black, brown and gray.

As the ground begins to thaw and the temperatures begin to warm, many in West Michigan want to know when the last snow usually falls? This seems to be a yearly game we play in the north. So much so, that a popular meme frequently makes the rounds on the internet that looks something like this:

We can, however, look through history to see when we usually see the last snowfalls of certain amounts in West Michigan. Our last 8 inch snowfalls typically happen in January, with our last 6 inch snowfalls in a single day happening in February.

March is the month we see our last 3 inch snowfalls and even 1 inch snowfalls.

Statistically we see a total of 2 inches of snow in April each year. Many Aprils we see none at all. Frequently the 2 inches of monthly snow is scraped together by a handful of minimal snowfall occurrences that melt quickly after they fall.

Snow cover on the ground is a little more stubborn, at least during the heart of winter. We typically don’t shake our last 3 inches of snow pack on the ground until mid March!

It’s clear from both of these sets of information that April is the typical benchmark to being officially “over” snow. Still, there are a handful of dates that can also bring about the spring-like feel.

March 1: Technically the beginning of climatological and meteorological spring.

March 14: Our sunsets are pushed back an hour later as Day Light Saving Time begins

March 20: Spring astronomically begins

May 8: Mother’s Day, when most local gardeners begin to plant safely in their gardens

Whatever benchmark date you use, know that snow is rarely recorded in May. By the beginning of that month, high temperatures are usually sitting near 70 degrees, with lows staying safely above freezing.