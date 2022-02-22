Ask Ellen: What’s the difference between sleet and freezing rain?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sleet and freezing rain are both made of ice during the winter season. While both are made in a similar way they can have very different impacts.

Most people know the hazards of freezing rain, but often sleet is misconstrued for something different.

HOW TO TELL THE TWO APART

Doughnuts provide a fun way to remember the difference.

Freezing rain leaves a glaze of ice. This glaze can completely eliminate friction and lead to big traffic problems. It also tends to coat everything it touches, often weighing down trees and power lines with thousands of additional pounds.

It looks just like glaze on a doughnut.

Sleet stacks on top of whatever it falls on. It is made of ice shards, and often times these shards are similar to the shape of sprinkles! Sleet typically causes much smaller impacts on the places it lands. The ice shards aren’t sticky like snow and can provide additional traction to cars on the roads. It also has a hard time sticking to trees or powerlines. It is the least impactful of all the wintry mix elements.

HOW THEY ARE FORMED

Sleet and freezing rain are formed in a very similar way. This is why on a weather map, they frequently fall side by side. Believe it or not, it all has to do with the air below the cloud.

As a snowflake falls from a cloud, it will make its way to the surface. When the air from the cloud to the surface is all below freezing, the snowflake will remain a snowflake.

However, there are many times that a winter system will wrap in warm air. Depending on the thickness and location of this warm air below cloud level, the snowflake will transform into rain, freezing rain or sleet as it hits the surface.

If the snowflake melts and does not re-freeze, it will fall to the surface as rain.

If the snowflake melts but encounters a very shallow cold layer at the surface it will fall as freezing rain.

If the snowflake melts but re-freezes before hitting the surface, it will fall as sleet.

Often times the thickness of the warm air can change from minute to minute and spot to spot. This can make forecasting precipitation types very difficult at times.

Still, when reporting to us what you are seeing from home, you now have a doughnut guide as to what kind of precipitation is falling!