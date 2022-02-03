Ask Ellen: What does it take for a blizzard warning to be issued?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We have seen two winter storms this season drop over a foot of snow with each. We have seen near-zero visibilities and winds gusting to 40 mph. Still, neither of the winter storms that blew through West Michigan met the criteria for them to be considered “blizzards.”

It has been almost three years since our local National Weather Service office has issued a Blizzard Warning for our area. Here is a look at the number of days since the last blizzard warning by office across the country:

Courtesy Iowa State University

The last time a blizzard warning was issued for West Michigan was about the time the Polar Vortex was shutting down the state with drastically below zero wind chills and blizzard conditions along the lakeshore. In order for a Blizzard Warning to be issued, all three of the following criteria must be met:

Often times, the wind is not strong enough to stay sustained at 35 mph or greater for three hours or more. We frequently see “near blizzard” like conditions at the lakeshore in Michigan due to heavy lake effect snow. Often the snow band moves around enough that the incredibly low visibilities don’t last.

The last memorable widespread blizzard prior to the Polar Vortex cold of 2019 was the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011. This event shut down the city where winds gusted as high as 60 mph and snow drifts of six feet were recorded.

True blizzards in West Michigan are fairly rare: Often times we only see one or two every generation.