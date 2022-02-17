Ask Ellen: What can we use to see snow when the radar is down?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids National Weather Service radar is down for required maintenance for about two weeks.

While there is no good time to do this mandatory repair, it is difficult that it is happening during a busy weather week in West Michigan. Several surrounding radars have undergone this upgrade.

While the radar is down, many viewers have been asking what supplementary information they can use so they can stay weather aware. Specifically, plow drivers want to know what to look at to be sure they are staying up on accumulations.

SURRONDING RADARS

The first tool we can use is surrounding radars.

While much further away, the radar beams from Detroit, Northern Indiana, Gaylord, Chicago, Milwaukee and Green Bay all occasionally sweep over West Michigan.

This means that even though our local radar is down, you will still see rain and snow plotted over West Michigan, but they likely won’t pick up on as much as our local radar would. Any snow or rain you see over the region will likely be heavier than represented, and things like mist, drizzle or freezing rain may not show up at all.

TRAFFIC ROAD CONDITIONS

One of the very best tools you can use is current traffic maps. Our own traffic conditions map is exceptional: It shows current slow downs in real time with yellow or red colors popping up for slow or much slower speeds than normal.



While it is safe to say you will likely see slow downs during rush hour, widespread slowdowns are a good indication of the heaviness of the snow.

SKY CAMERAS

Nothing is better than a first-hand view of the snow that is coming down. The traffic map above has a whole suite of MDOT cameras so that you can see what is happening on the ground across the area.

In many cases, skycams can be a better source of ground truth than a fully functioning radar on a good day. Radar samples the sky several thousand feet above ground level. Sometimes, the snow or rain that shows up on radar will not make it to the ground due to layers of dry air. Other times, shallow moisture can cause drizzle or mist that is visible on cameras but is almost indistinguishable on radar. Cameras are a good tool to use as supplementary information even on a good day.

mPING APP

NOAA has a free app available, called mPING, that shows real-time precipitation reports. This allows you to see what is making it to the ground all across the area.

Reports are only available when people choose to submit them. As a result, there are typically more reports in more populated areas.

You can find mPING for both Apple and Android devices.

VISIBILITY

One of the best ways to see if it is snowing is to check the current visibility. Visibility of a mile is usually indicative of snow. A half a mile of visibility is usually a good indication that moderate snow is occurring. Visibility of a quarter mile or less typically means heavy snow is happening.

While it can be tricky hunting down visibility reports, Storm Team 8 uses them regularly on air. We are a great resource for those hoping to stay weather aware.