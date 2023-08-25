GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tornadoes apparently don’t induce labor! After covering a tornado warning in Kent County Thursday night, I am officially in the 39th week of pregnancy. I have been feeling fairly good, fortunately — something I credit to all the well-wishes and prayers I have been receiving from everyone in West Michigan. Some days are touch and go. I have the usual heartburn, slow waddle and frequent wake-ups that tend to be a third-trimester mom’s companion. Overall, the journey has been free of any major issues and I have been incredibly grateful.

Our little girl is wiggling a bunch! My personal bet is that she arrives Aug. 31, just a day before her due date. You can vote on what you think the due date will be in this poll.

Our nursery has a rainbow and sky theme! I wanted something light, bright and beautiful. Rainbows can symbolize so much, too, and I thought it was the perfect fit. I have been blessed with several gifts from viewers! My registry was nicely stocked by a few baby showers, too. Michele DeSelms, my co-anchor for The Seven, threw me a gorgeous weather-themed shower! We had eight local female meteorologists there along with so many wonderful friends from WOOD TV!

The secret is out, too! We have chosen the name for our daughter, “Piper!” It is a name both of us have always loved and it already feels like a perfect fit. Not only is Piper a kind of aircraft and bird, it also exudes that adventurous spirit we hope to raise our daughter in.

A middle name is still to be decided! We may have to see her before we know what the right fit is. Thank you to everyone who has been so encouraging through this time! A weekly-adjusting wardrobe and varying levels of energy have been a new adventure to manage. I have been incredibly grateful to WOOD TV Daybreak Anchor Teresa Weakley for gifting me so many outfits that she wore during her pregnancy just two years ago on-air!

The entire team has been exceptional through the journey. Mark and I are both filled with the normal excitement and nervousness that I’m sure accompany all first-time parents. I am especially excited to bring little Piper in to meet everyone here at WOOD TV. I’m sure it will be here before we know it.