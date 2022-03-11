Ask Ellen: Is there really a counting trick to tell you how far away a storm is?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are a lot of myths about the weather. Some used to think that rubber on shoes would insulate a person from a lightning strike. Others thought it was safest to open windows in a house before a tornado, to “equalize the pressure.” For the record, both the above statements are not true. Rubber does not insulate a person from a lightning strike, and tornadoes will damage your house the same amount regardless if the windows are open or closed.

So, is there really a counting trick that can be used to tell how far away a thunderstorm is? The answer is yes!

DIFFERENCE IN SPEED

Lightning creates thunder. Lightning is so hot, 5,000°F, that it will drastically heat up the air around it. The moment the surrounding air heats up, it expands. The sound of air expanding and then quickly contracting as it cools is thunder.

If a bolt of lightning strikes close by, the flash and the sound are almost simultaneous. However, if the observer is standing further away it will take a lot longer for the thunder noise to reach them.

The speed of light is fairly constant, traveling at a whopping 671,000,000 miles per hour. This means we typically see a flash of light almost instantaneously. However, thunder, which travels at the speed of sound, moves through the air at about 760 mph.

Because of the difference we can use simple counting to determine how far away a storm is from us, by comparing the speed of sound (which is a known variable) and the speed of light (which is a known variable) between two fixed points.

TRY IT OUT!

When you see a strike of lightning, start counting. Make sure you don’t rush the speed, you can even use the stopwatch option on your smartphone to help.

Stop counting when you hear thunder. For every five seconds, the storm is at least one mile away.

That means if you counted to 12 seconds before hearing the rumble of thunder, the storm is almost two and a half miles away from you.

This science and math trick can be especially fun to do with children. Have them practice counting between flashes and thunder several times in a row to see if the storm is traveling towards or away from your location.