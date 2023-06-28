GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the thickest wildfire smoke in decades settled over West Michigan, a whole slew of smoke-related questions have been coming into our newsroom.

This week’s Ask Ellen answers several of them in one place:

Have we ever had wildfire smoke this bad before?

Not on record. Records for wildfire smoke for West Michigan only date back to 1980 and there has never been a plume of surface wildfire smoke this dense since then.

This event also marks the first time an Air Quality Alert has been issued for the entire state of Michigan due to wildfire smoke concentrations, according to experts from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Are wildfires getting worse?

This is by far the worst year for wildfires in Canada. Already, 19 million acres has burned, with almost 500 active fires across all 10 provinces. Because Michigan is close to Canada, it’s easy for the atmosphere to bring smoke into the state.

According to NASA, wildfires globally are getting worse. Increased heat events and drought are a factor.

Why does it smell kind of like plastic?

According to experts in EGLE’s Toxicology Department, the reason is because of volatile organic compounds, or “VOCs.”

“Wood fires emit a lot of volatile organic compounds (VOCs),” a statement from EGLE explained in response to the question of the plastic smell. “Most of these VOCs are noticeable to our noses as the familiar ‘campfire’ smell, but they break down quickly when exposed to UV radiation from sunlight. Other VOCs like benzene, formaldehyde and acrolein are also released and they outlast the ‘campfire’ VOCs. It is these chemical compounds that you’re smelling as the smoke wafts around for a few days and settles to the ground and reaches your nose.”

What can I do to reduce the impact it has on me?

Staying indoors and reducing strenuous activity will help minimize the impact the smoke has on an individual. Keep windows shut and if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher-rated filters.

While driving, use the “air recirculation” button on your dashboard. This keeps the air inside your car circulating through a filter and reduces the amount of smoky air the car is pulling in from outside the cabin.

Do N-95 masks help?

Yes. Medical experts say using N-95 masks can reduce the effects wildfire smoke by a substantial margin. Wildfire smoke can cause symptoms including sore throat, headache, dizziness, and fatigue.