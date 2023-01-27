GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This winter, there have been three relatively larger snow events followed quickly by melting.

Most of January has been completely snow free. Grand Rapids saw so much snow in those three events the city is already nearing its usual total for an entire winter season. Still, many remember the heart of this winter as being snow free.

This has led several viewers to ask lately if this is normal. Roger asks, “We’ve seen a lot of snow this year, but almost none of it has stuck around. I feel like it was different when I was a kid. Was it?”

I love this question because it acknowledges that memory is helpful, but it is not always fact. Therefore, it is always good to check to see what records show to confirm or aid our memories.

THE PROCESS

After accessing the data (huge thanks to Andy Schute for helping us acquire it in spreadsheet form), there were almost 50,000 daily entries to look through.

Instead of trying to figure out how each individual snow stuck around over the last 100 years, we decided to see how many days within a decade had at least one inch of snow on the ground. Note the 1940s had patchy data, which made it difficult to use. Meteorologist Sara Flynn helped to compile these decadal findings.

Note the Grand Rapids observation station where detailed records are recorded moved locations from the old airport to the current airport on Nov. 24, 1963.

From there, we divided each decade by 10 to see the average amount of days per year within that decade that had 1 inch of snow or more on the ground. There is a clear drop that took place starting in the 1990s.

THE FINDINGS

It’s clear there is a big drop in the number of days from the 80s to the 90s. From 1990 to 2019, the average number of days a year with 1 inch of snow or more on the ground. From the 1920s to the 2020s, there have been no changes in how “1 inch or more” of snow is measured on the ground. The measurement was and still is recorded daily by a human.

To summarize, if you were a kid in the 20s, 30s, 50s, 60s, 70s, or 80s, you saw about 101 days with at least an inch of snow on the ground, if not more. However, if you were a kid in the 90s, 2000s or 2010s, you only experienced about 82 days.

That’s about two weeks and five days fewer than those that grew up pre-1990s.