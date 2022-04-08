GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mark your calendars! The next Great American Solar Eclipse is on the horizon!

On April 24, 2024, the nation will eagerly turn its attention to the sky for the next full solar eclipse. The event, which is two years from today, will stretch across portions of 14 states, as well as parts of Canada and Mexico. The last full solar eclipse to grace our country was back in 2017.

The path of the upcoming total solar eclipse will be different than that of 2017, with only a few lucky overlapping locations.

Paths of both the 2017 and the 2024 solar eclipse

While many in the nation will see a partial solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, only those in the 124-mile thickness swath will get to experience the full magic of a complete solar eclipse. During a total solar eclipse, wind currents settle, the temperature drops, the light matches that of dusk, and the blaze of the corona is visible around the outline of the shadow of the moon.

While Michigan is not included in the total solar eclipse, nearby neighbors like Ohio, Indiana, and Canada are. Average highs around this time of year for those locations are in the 50s and 60s with skies typically sitting as mostly cloudy. Climatologist Dr. Brian Brettschneider has compiled a map of typical cloud cover over the nation between April 3 through April 13.

Courtesy Dr. Brian Brettschneider

Areas to the south have a much better chance of clear skies for the event, according to climatology, so if you are making plans to travel it may be worth it to make plans further south!