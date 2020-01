Two of Michigan's most famous blizzards occurred on January 26. The first was the Blizzard of 1967. The picture above was Lake Shore Drive in downtown Chicago. Even the expressways were impassible due to gigantic drifts and buried vehicles. The 23 inches (58.4 cm) of snow that fell on Chicago in 29 hours beginning the morning of January 26, 1967 was a record for a single storm. The 19.8 inches (50.3 cm) that fell on January 26–27 was the greatest amount of snow for a 24-hour period.

I was sophomore at New Trier East High School in Winnetka - just north of Chicago. We actually had more snow than Chicago, because Winnetka picked up a few extra inches of lake-effect snow. The school dismissed us shortly before noon - one of the very few times the school had ever closed. They just turned us loose on the streets. I remember one guy driving in a circle around the school (we had over 4,000 students - it was like going to high school in the Pentagon) in an old convertible with the top down. Everyone...well, not everyone, I didn't do it...was pelting him with snowballs until the car was totally full of snow.