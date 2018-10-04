Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ladybugs blanket a log on Brucker Beach in Grand Haven. (Michael Weller/ReportIt)

(WOOD) — It's a weird sight to find: hundreds of ladybugs packed on a pieces of driftwood or blanketing a sandy beach.

This phenomenon is called a "ladybug washup" and it was recently spotted along Lake Michigan.

Julie Bulson said she was walking along the beach at Hoffmaster State Park when she came across a cluster of ladybugs huddled together on a piece of driftwood. She snapped a photo and sent it to ReportIt Sunday.

Ladybugs blanket a log on Brucker Beach in Grand Haven on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (Michael Weller/ReportIt) Julie Bulson, Hoffmaster State Park Ladybugs gather on the rocks at the Grand Haven pier the weekend of Sept. 29, 2018. (Mark Simonte) An October 2017 photo shows ladybugs gathered on a piece of driftwood on Ludington Beach. (Jack Straayer) A photo sent to ReportIt on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 shows a cluster of ladybugs gathered on a piece of driftwood on the beach at Hoffmaster State Park. (Julie Bulson/ReportIt)

Scientists still don't know exactly why ladybug washups happen, but they are not rare. A quick Google search will yield reports of ladybugs swarming area beaches in the hundreds and even thousands.

While experts have not yet concluded what causes ladybug washups, there are theories. Some speculate the burst of bugs are emerging from where they overwintered, or that they hatched around the same time near shore.

Maybe, like us, the bugs are just trying to soak up one last beach day before the weather turns cold for the winter.

The most likely reason: the ladybugs have been knocked into the water due to a shallow wind circulation, called a "lake breeze," which happens on quiet days when the water and land are at very different temperatures. A 2010 study by Eric Denmark and John Losey on ladybug washups in the Finger Lakes area dives into this theory more, stating some ladybugs can float for more than 150 hours!

If you spot a ladybug washup, we'd love to see it. Take a picture and send it to us via ReportIt@woodtv.com.